More than 1,400 people killed in road accidents in 2022: Report

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to address the rising concerns of road safety, Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora unveiled the “Delhi Road Crash Report-2022” on Tuesday.



The comprehensive report, prepared by the Delhi Traffic Unit, analyses the accidents that occurred in the year 2022, shedding light on causes, and patterns, and offering suggestions for improvements in road design, regulation, and prosecution.

The data outlines a Road Safety Action Plan. This plan emphasizes a collaborative effort across multiple departments, targeting education, engineering, enforcement, and emergency care to enhance road safety.

In 2022, a staggering 1,461 lives were lost in road accidents in Delhi, each representing a devastating tragedy.

Commissioner Sanjay Arora expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “The analysis of crashes empowers the government to be more proactive in saving lives on the road through evidence-based and targeted interventions and programs.”

Despite the grim statistics, the Delhi Traffic Police has demonstrated significant progress in the past decade, achieving a remarkable 20 per cent reduction in road crash deaths.

Commissioner Arora highlighted the continued focus on pedestrian-centric traffic management as a vital step towards further reducing fatalities.

The report identifies pedestrians as the most vulnerable road users, constituting 43 per cent of the total persons killed in road crashes in 2022.

Two-wheelers followed closely, comprising 38 per cent of the fatalities. Recognising the broader impact of road crashes on individuals and families, Arora emphasised the economic repercussions, estimating a 3-5 per cent annual loss to the Indian economy.

The report pinpointed 10 black spots and identified the most crash-prone roads, such as Mathura Road, Ring Road, and Mehrauli Badarpur Road. In a positive turn of events, the number of fatalities reported until November 30, 2023, saw a 3.1 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2022, showcasing the effectiveness of the strategies outlined in the Delhi Road Safety Action Plan.

To address these concerns, the Delhi Traffic Police will continue prioritising road safety measures for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. This includes enhanced prosecutions, awareness campaigns promoting the usage of helmets, and the creation of safe pedestrian walkways, the official added.