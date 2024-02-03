More rain likely in Capital over next 2 days: Weather dept

New Delhi: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi weather with light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread, rainfall in next two days, the weather department has said.



The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, while the humidity fluctuated between 100 to 74 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, recorded a visibility of 50 metres at 8.30 am, with the minimum temperature on Friday recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning for Saturday, with possibility of very light rain and drizzle in night due to a fresh western disturbance.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Due to “very dense” fog, 23 trains are running behind, a statement from the Northern Railways said. Zero visibility was reported at Palam at 9 am with runway visibility at the airport here ranging between 300 to 500 metres, the IMD said.

Delhi’s air quality significantly improved but still was in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 222 at 6 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), due to heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday. The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.