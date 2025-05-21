More parents join protest against fee hike & expulsion of students

NEW DELHI: Several parents of Delhi Public School (DPS) students protested outside the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday, opposing an arbitrary fee hike and the expulsion of students.

DPS Dwarka allegedly expelled 32 students earlier this month over unpaid increased fees.

Vivek Jain, a DPS Rohini parent, said they were willing to pay government-approved fees but not arbitrary hikes. He also urged the government to share the draft school fee regulation bill with parents for transparency.

Another parent, Aswani Makul, said they had approached the High Court, but the DoE had yet to act decisively. Sangeeta, a DPS Dwarka parent, echoed concerns about unilateral fee increases and lack of transparency.

On May 15, the DoE directed the school to withdraw expulsion notices and re-admit affected students, stressing that no child should face discrimination over fees. A compliance report was sought within three days.

Azad Singh, another parent, said children were being mentally harassed over fees, which he said violated their right to education. DPS Dwarka has not yet responded.