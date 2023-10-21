More in offing: L-G unveils restored heritage structures at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena unveiled restored heritage structures at Mehrauli Archaeological Park near Qutub Minar on Friday.



Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda were also present.

The Park has restored and conserved heritage structures like Balban’s Tomb complex and Quli Khan Tomb. It has developed the landscape in and around the historic structures and worked on their interiors. The monuments have been interconnected with pathways and the 55 heritage structures present in the park can now be accessed, informed the Authority.

Officials added, “The Park has a rejuvenated water body near Metcalfe Boathouse with aerator fountains, cascade and illumination. The restoration and conservation works have been done on the principles of heritage conservation, maintaining the authenticity and structural integrity of the structures. Also, suitable adaptive reuses have been proposed to enhance the visitor’s experience and to preserve the historical and cultural value of heritage structures while giving them new functions and uses as per global practice.”

Saxena mentioned during the unveiling that the restoration project had taken 6-7 months and cost almost Rs 2.6 crore. He had also been personally involved by monitoring and coordinating meetings to resolve pending issues related to the project, ensuring proper communication among various departments.

“In future, there will be more such projects, and we are looking for more such heritage sites which can be revived,” he said, adding, in November, “another gift” will be given to the people of Delhi.

The Authority, themselves have been working towards restoring Delhi’s heritage structures, like conservation of St James Church and Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti Renewal amongst other projects.