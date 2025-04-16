Months after jumping furlough, death row convict nabbed

New Delhi: Delhi Police have re-arrested Jitender Singh, a death row convict who beheaded his father in a human sacrifice case in 2008 and later jumped furlough. Singh (43) was apprehended from Chelmsford Road near New Delhi Railway Station on April 11.

In March 2008, Singh murdered his father Kartar Singh, placed the severed head in a temple, and left the torso before a goddess idol at their Nabi Karim home. He was sentenced to death by a city court in January 2011. In July 2024, Singh was granted a two-week furlough but failed to return to Mandoli Jail by the August 16 deadline. Police formed multiple teams and carried out raids in Amritsar and other locations but to no avail.

A tip-off led to his arrest. He was living in disguise as a homeless man and confessed to evading authorities.