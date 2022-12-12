Month on, police await forensic & DNA reports related to Shraddha murder case

New Delhi: It has been a month since the grisly murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar unfolded, police are yet to receive the forensic and DNA reports related to the case.



The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation last month after the Delhi Police arrested her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, Poonawala, 28, confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body parts into 35 pieces and disposing them of in various parts of the national capital, police had said.

Following his confession, police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts.

Though police have recovered more than 13 body parts, suspected to be that of Walkar, from forest areas of Mehrauli and Gurugram, only a DNA analysis will ascertain that they belonged to the victim.

"The investigation is still on. We are yet to receive the DNA and forensic reports related to the case," a senior police officer said on Monday.

The case, which had the investigators on tenterhooks, also gave fodder to gossip mills that were churning out various salacious stories, with police denying them outrightly.

There was an outrage over the case with the lawyers protesting against Poonawala following which he was produced in the court through video conference. Some fringe groups also tried to give it an angle of 'Love Jihad'.

While there were questions abound like 'what triggered Walkar's killing?' and 'why did not she speak about the abuse being inflicted on her by Poonawala?', the answers were few.