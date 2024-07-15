Monsoon woes: This year we’re all geared up, says Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, recently revealed the Delhi government’s comprehensive plan for flood preparedness as the monsoon season approaches. The Minister emphasised the primary factors contributing to flooding in the Capital, including the discharge of water into the Yamuna River at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, which is exacerbated by heavy rainfall.



Bharadwaj stated, “The main cause of flooding in Delhi is the water discharged into the Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage, and heavy rain can further raise its water level.” To mitigate flooding, he explained that when the water level of the Yamuna increases, the government halts direct drainage discharge into the river using regulators. “When the Yamuna’s level increases then we stop the direct drainage discharge into the Yamuna to prevent Yamuna’s water from entering into the city. This year we’re all geared up and pumps are ready,” he added.

The Minister outlined a clear protocol for rising water levels, warnings will be issued when the Yamuna touches the 204.5-meter mark, and evacuations will begin at 205.33 meters. “We will arrange for their rehabilitation, tents, sanitation, medicines, and other essentials,” Bharadwaj assured. The government is fully prepared to provide necessary support for those affected by flooding.

Last year, the Yamuna reached a record high of 208.66 meters, leading to widespread flooding, which the Minister noted was a significant concern. He pointed out that in contrast to cities like Mumbai, where drainage water is discharged into the sea, Delhi is compelled to release its drainage into the Yamuna. This structural challenge complicates the city’s flood management efforts.

On the ground, the Minister inspected the newly renovated regulator of drain number 12 near the WHO building. He reported, “Regulator number 12, which was broken during the Yamuna floods last year, has been renovated.

Three new pumps of 32 HSP have been installed and a 5-metre-wide stone embankment is built here. I hope that this year the Yamuna water will not enter the city.”

Despite the government’s preparations, recent incidents have raised concerns among residents. The JJ Colony in Bawana experienced significant flooding after the Munak Canal broke, leading to waist-deep water entering homes. Residents expressed their fears about the recurring floods, with one stating, “If the situation like this reoccurs, I hope the

government does something before it happens.”

Another resident attributed the canal’s collapse to illegal activities, saying, “The reason behind the breaking of the dam is that people have illegally taken over the nearby farmlands.”

In light of these concerns, Bharadwaj assured that the government has set up a flood

control room to monitor real-time updates on water levels and has initiated desalting

projects, successfully removing over 12.97 lakh metric tons of debris from drainage systems.

As the monsoon season looms, residents remain cautiously optimistic. An Okhla resident noted, “With the renovations and new pumps, we hope for a better response and hope that the waters won’t invade our homes again.”

Furthermore, another resident from Mayur Vihar area stated, “Despite the government’s assurances, every monsoon we face the same struggles. The floods disrupt our lives and livelihoods, and we often feel abandoned in our flood-prone area. Last year also the flood relief camp situation was also not good. We are still struggling to get compensation. “