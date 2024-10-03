Monsoon withdraws from Delhi

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon -- which led to above normal rainfall in most parts of the country this year -- withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday.

Usually, the monsoon starts retreating from northwest India by September 17 and withdraws from Delhi within a week. “Today, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan,” the IMD said in a statement. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that more and intense low-pressure systems, especially in August and September, resulted in 8 per cent more rainfall than usual in India during the 2024 monsoon season.