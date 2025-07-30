Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly from Aug 4; school fee Bill on agenda

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on August 4, marking the debut session of the Rekha Gupta-led government since it assumed power in February 2025. The session is scheduled to continue for five days and will see the introduction of key legislation, including a crucial bill aimed at regulating school fees in private institutions.

In an official notification issued on July 28, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena summoned the Third Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The proceedings will begin at 2 p.m. on August 4 at the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat.

This session will also mark a digital milestone, as the Assembly adopts the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to go fully paperless for the first time. As part of the transition, a three-day hands-on training program for MLAs was held from July 21 to 23 at the Vidhan Sabha Complex. Eighteen computer terminals have been installed, and officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were deployed to guide legislators through the digital shift. The NeVA system will allow lawmakers to access session agendas, legislative drafts, and other documents electronically, streamlining processes and improving accessibility.

One of the key items on the agenda is the introduction of the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025. The bill, which was cleared by the Cabinet earlier this year, seeks to penalize private schools for arbitrary and unexplained hikes in fees. First-time offenders may face fines between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.5 lakh, while repeat violations could result in penalties up to Rs.10 lakh. If schools fail to refund unjustified fees within the designated timeframe, the fine will double after 20 days and continue to increase in 20-day intervals.

Individuals responsible for repeated breaches may be disqualified from serving in school management roles, and institutions may be barred from recommending future fee revisions altogether.

Ruling party chief whip Abhay Verma stated that the government will use the session to showcase its achievements and raise pressing issues related to public welfare.

However, AAP leader and MLA Atishi criticized the BJP-led government, accusing it of shielding private school interests while ignoring parental concerns. She also alleged that opposition MLAs have been denied adequate opportunities to submit questions ahead of the session.