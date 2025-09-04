Monsoon Peak: Civic body ramps up fight against VBDs

New Delhi: With the monsoon at its peak in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified measures to curb mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. Leader of the House in MCD, Pravesh Wahi, on Tuesday directed the public health department to ensure regular spraying and treatment of stagnant water across the city.

In a meeting convened to review preparedness, Wahi instructed councillors to remain vigilant and engage closely with residents to address civic concerns. He emphasised that councillors should spend time with citizens in the morning hours to directly gather information about mosquito breeding and sanitation issues.

Highlighting the increased risk posed by heavy rains and water logging, the Leader of the House called for immediate use of Temifos medicine in stagnant water and encouraged Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and NGOs to contribute by applying kerosene, light petrol, or insecticides in smaller water pockets.

“Monsoon is at its peak in Delhi, so collective efforts are necessary to prevent mosquito-borne diseases,” Wahi said, while urging people not to allow water to accumulate in and around their homes. He also appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms of dengue, malaria, or chikungunya appear.

Reiterating the civic body’s commitment, Wahi assured that under the BJP’s leadership, MCD was making every possible effort to safeguard public health and provide maximum civic amenities during the monsoon season.