Monsoon likely to withdraw by Thursday; Delhi records surplus rainfall this season

NEW DELHI: The monsoon is expected to withdraw from Delhi within the next two days, marking the end of a season in which the capital logged above-normal rainfall since May.

The IMD said dry northwesterly winds are prevailing and no rain has been recorded in the past several days, conditions that favour the withdrawal of the seasonal rains.

“With no moisture and no forecast of rainfall, the withdrawal criteria are likely to be met by Thursday,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at private forecaster Skymet.

Although the city received rain on only eight days this month, September’s total has already touched 136.1 mm, higher than the monthly normal of 123.5 mm.

This continues a trend of surplus rainfall since May. The capital saw its wettest May on record with 186.4 mm, followed by an excess of 45 per cent in June, 24 per cent in July and a 72 per cent surplus in August, the wettest in 15 years.

Overall, Delhi has received 902.6 mm of rainfall this monsoon — about 35 per cent above the long-period average of 640.4 mm.

With the withdrawal likely this week, clear skies and dry conditions are expected in Delhi and the NCR. Daytime temperatures are forecast to hover between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Meanwhile, the capital’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category for the tenth day in a row with an AQI of 127.

Early signs of stubble burning have also been reported, with Punjab recording 56 farm fires and Haryana three this month, according to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.