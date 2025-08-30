Monsoon high: Delhi logs 399.8 mm rain, wettest Aug in 15 years

New Delhi: The national capital has logged its wettest August in a decade and a half, recording 399.8 mm of rainfall so far this month, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the heaviest August rainfall since 2010, when Delhi had received 455.8 mm. The figure has already gone beyond last year’s August total of 390.3 mm, which was considered exceptional at the time as it was 67 per cent above the long-term average.

In 2024, the city’s annual rainfall mark had been crossed by the end of August with 390.3 mm in the month alone. This year, the record has been surpassed earlier, with two more days still left in August. The IMD said that 14 rainy days have been logged so far this month and the count may increase further before September begins.

The sharp contrast with previous years underlines how unusual this August has been. In 2023, the city had managed only 91.8 mm in the same month, while 2022 was even drier at 41.6 mm. August 2021, by comparison, saw 237 mm of rain.

The capital’s rainfall pattern this monsoon season has also been striking. June brought almost three times the normal precipitation with 243.3 mm, while July delivered 203.7 mm, broadly in line with seasonal expectations. With August’s numbers, Delhi has already crossed its seasonal monsoon average, measured from June 1 to September 30, and is edging close to the annual benchmark of 774.4 mm. Since the monsoon set in during late June, Delhi has already accumulated over 750 mm of rain.

On Friday, several parts of the city experienced another spell of rain. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the Safdarjung observatory, considered Delhi’s representative weather station, measured 63.7 mm of rainfall. Lodhi Road received 36.6 mm, while Aya Nagar recorded 11.8 mm. IMD officials said more showers are likely later in the day, though no weather warning has been issued.

For context, the IMD categorises rainfall intensity as light when up to 15.5 mm in 24 hours, moderate between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, heavy from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, and very heavy when above 115.5 mm.

With the city already experiencing one of its rainiest monsoon spells in years, officials say the final tally for August could rise further before the month closes.