Monsoon farewell fest in Delhi

New Delhi: For the first time, Delhi will celebrate the farewell of the monsoon season with a cultural festival titled ‘Badariya: A Monsoon Farewell Festival’. The event, organised by the Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place, on September 1 from 4 pm onwards.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will attend as the Chief Guest, while Art, Culture and Languages minister Kapil Mishra will be present as the Special Guest. “This festival is not just a cultural program but also a symbol of cultural unity,” the organisers said, adding that it would help connect Delhiites with the country’s rich folk traditions.

The evening will feature Padma Malini Awasthi, who will present Thumri, Kajri, and folk melodies, along with Samriddhi Pathak and Saanvi Pathak performing Maithili songs. Instrumental renditions include Tabla by Rimpa Shiv, Flute by Vaishnavi Joshi, and Sitar by Megha Raut. Inspired by the monsoon’s deep cultural significance, the festival will showcase traditional songs of Sawan and

Bhado, folk dances, and handicrafts. “Festivals like Badariya will play a vital role in passing on India’s rich cultural heritage to the younger generation,” the statement noted.