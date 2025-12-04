Monitoring fully automated: CPCB refutes allegations of air quality data manipulation

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday rejected allegations that the Delhi government was manipulating air quality readings, asserting that the monitoring system is entirely automated and leaves no room for human interference.

The charges stem from claims that water was being sprayed near monitoring stations to artificially depress pollution levels and that some units were being switched off during peak smog hours. Addressing reporters, CPCB Chairman Vir Vikram Yadav said the process is technologically robust and tamper-proof.

“Data is generated every 15 minutes, and AQI is computed on an hourly basis. These systems are automated, not manual, so manipulation is not possible,” he said.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 335 on Wednesday morning, placing the city in the ‘very poor’ category for the second straight day. Yadav also clarified that the locations of the monitoring stations were selected after scientific assessment, countering accusations that water was being sprayed around specific units to influence readings.

Delhi currently operates 39 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, the highest among Indian cities, but a recent report suggested that nearly two-thirds of the city remains without reliable data coverage.

The CPCB’s 24-hour bulletin had earlier marked Delhi’s AQI at 374 on November 18, also in the ‘very poor’ category.

The capital has repeatedly featured among the world’s most polluted cities, with a Swiss air quality firm recently ranking Delhi among the top ten globally and the most polluted major urban centre on October 14. After a brief improvement earlier this week, pollution levels have risen again.

Opposition leaders, including AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray, have accused authorities of attempting to suppress actual AQI figures, claims that the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta previously dismissed, insisting the data remains authentic and credible.