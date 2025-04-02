Mohan Singh Bisht demands high-level probe into illegal construction in Mustafabad

New Delhi: BJP MLA and Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht raised serious concerns in the Delhi Legislative Assembly over rampant illegal construction in Mustafabad, urging an immediate high-level investigation to address public safety risks.

Bisht highlighted that unauthorised five to six-storey buildings have been erected on small plots measuring 50, 60, and 100 square yards, in direct violation of Delhi Government’s construction regulations that permit only three to four-storey structures. He warned that such unchecked construction poses grave dangers, particularly in a seismically vulnerable zone like Delhi, and could lead to significant loss of life and property in case of a disaster.

“The narrow lanes and haphazardly built structures will severely hinder relief and rescue operations in emergencies,” he stated. Additionally, he questioned how electricity distribution companies provided connections to these illegal structures despite clear violations of building codes.

Bisht called for the immediate demolition of unauthorised upper floors and stressed the urgent need for infrastructural improvements.

He also raised concerns about the deteriorating potable water supply and sewage systems, which he said have worsened due to unplanned construction.

Citing the growing social instability caused by these irregularities, he noted that many residents have been forced to leave the area. He urged the Speaker to take

swift action to safeguard the lives and well-being of Mustafabad’s citizens.