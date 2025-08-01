Mohalla clinic doctors meet Speaker over job concerns

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Mohalla Clinic doctors met Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to oppose the termination of staff under the new Ayushman Arogya Mandir recruitment policy.

Representing over 500 doctors and 1,500 staff, they raised concerns over job security, citing new age limits and a conditional one-year extension before fresh recruitment. They warned that more than half the current staff could be disqualified. While welcoming the upgrade, they urged protection of existing jobs. He assured support and said he would take up the issue with the CM.