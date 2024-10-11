Mohalla bus trials launched on one more route

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance public transportation in the capital, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the trial run of Mohalla buses on the Munirka-Vasant Kunj circular route, on Friday. This new service, spanning 10.8 kilometres, is designed to improve last-mile connectivity and cater to areas that have been underserved by existing transport networks.



The trial route begins at the Vasant Vihar Depot and includes key locations such as Ambience Mall, DLF on Nelson Mandela Road, the Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, various sectors of Vasant Kunj, and major hospitals like Fortis and the Spinal Injury Hospital. With the trial period lasting one week, the initiative is expected to greatly benefit residents and students who rely on efficient transportation to access educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

During the event, Gahlot remarked, “The Mohalla bus service has been designed to provide comfortable and convenient public transport solution, particularly for neighbourhoods and areas that are underserved by existing transport networks.”

“The Munirka-Vasant Kunj route will enhance connectivity to educational institutions, hospitals, and commercial hubs, making travel easier for thousands of residents and students,” the minister said.