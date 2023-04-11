Mohalla bus scheme: Min to chair expert consultation meet on Apr 17

New Delhi: To ensure that the mohalla bus scheme is implemented successfully, the International Council of Clean Transport (ICCT) will organise an international expert consultation meet on April 17.

The consultation meeting would be presided over by Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot. The virtual consultation will feature 4-5 global experts who will make a 10-12 minute presentation on the framework for a neighbourhood or feeder bus service scheme, drawing on case studies or projects they have worked on. The presentation will include suggestions on service design, average route lengths, fare types, branding, and other related topics. This will be followed by a question and answer session with the experts.

Commenting on this, the Transport minister said, “Inclusion has always been one of the key parameters for Delhi government while bringing a new scheme or policy forward. Hence, we have ensured that stakeholder consultation happens to bring more practicality in the scheme or a project. The mohalla bus is a unique initiative by the Delhi government. While a lot of consultation within the Indian stakeholders did happen already, this time we wanted to bring in the

feedback of international experts who had seen or actually played a key role in making feeder bus operations a success in their cities or country. I would like to thank ICCT for coming forward and creating a platform for the same.” The global experience shared during this consultation will help in developing the framework for Delhi’s mohalla bus service scheme.