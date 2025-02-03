Modi ‘jhoothon ka sardar’, says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that while Modi is “jhoothon ka sardar”, the former Delhi CM turned out to be his “baap (father)” in speaking lies.

Addressing a public meeting in Mustafabad here, Kharge trained his guns at Kejriwal specifically and said the AAP chief brought elderly Anna Hazare to Delhi by duping him and then lied to the people to garner votes.

The Congress chief urged people to clean sweep AAP with the broom, the election symbol of the Kejriwal-led party.

“Kejriwal made false promises and abused the Congress. He tried to defame us. He is the same person who used to say ‘I am fighting against corruption, we have to remove corruption and bring Lokpal’. He brought elderly Anna Hazare to Delhi, duped him, lied and took people’s votes,” Kharge said.

“Kejriwal came on foot to ask for votes and then made an entry into ‘sheesh mahal’. He used to drive a small car but now has a convoy of 10-20 cars. This is his simplicity.

“There is another ‘bawa’ of his in Delhi who also used to say ‘I am backward, I am a chaiwala, my mother used to clean utensils to sustain my education’, how many lies will you speak to grab power? You lie about your mother and father,” Kharge said. “So, on one hand there is Kejriwal and on the other is his ‘Bawa’ Modi. They are both jhooton ke Sardar (chieftains of liars). Both will ruin the country,” Kharge said.

Citing the “unfulfilled” promises made by Modi to farmers and on providing employment, Kharge said, “That is why I repeatedly sat Modi saheb ‘Jhoothon ka Sardar hain’ and Kejriwal turned out to be his ‘baap (father)’ in speaking lies after lies”.