‘Modi govt facilitating recruitment of Indians in war-torn West Asia’

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the Modi government’s skill development cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel in the West Asia war.

He claimed that earlier youth from the country were duped by dubious agents for going to the Russia-Ukraine war and many lost their lives too.

“It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi government,” he said in a post on X.

“The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled and educated youth are

willing to risk their l

ives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM @narendramodi’s

lofty claims on Jobs are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures!