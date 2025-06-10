Modern MSME factory complex planned in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh govt has announced plans to establish a modern flatted factory complex for MSMEs in Greater Noida’s Sector 28 under the Yamuna Expressway Authority, with a projected investment of ₹125 crore. Officials said that the multi-storey industrial facility is designed to accommodate multiple manufacturing units within one building.

The state govt confirms that preliminary work, including master planning and documentation, is in progress. The construction project will follow the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model, with completion targeted within 24 months.

According to YEIDA officials, the structure, comprising a basement, ground floor, and three additional levels, will span over 38,665 square metres. Following construction, a three-year defect-liability period will be implemented. The facility will feature fully equipped units with comprehensive infrastructure to ensure efficient production operations.

The development will incorporate contemporary amenities, including internal utilities, fire protection systems, lifts, and HVAC installations. The design will incorporate sustainable building principles, while security measures will include surveillance cameras and access control systems.

“The complex will benefit from excellent accessibility via 24 and 30-metre-wide roads connecting to the highway. The project scope encompasses external developments such as perimeter walls, security provisions, internal roadways, car parks, utility systems, and landscaping,” a senior YEIDA officer said.

Industry specialists note that this flatted factory concept presents an optimal solution for MSME operations, enabling multiple industrial activities within a consolidated space. The govt believes that the facility will not only offer modernised workspaces but also catalyse regional economic activity by enhancing the ease of doing business. It is expected to draw fresh investment into the state and further the goal of inclusive industrial growth.

“This initiative underscores the state’s commitment to building a robust MSME ecosystem, which is seen as a critical engine for job creation and economic resilience. Once operational, the flatted factory is expected to be a game-changer in the region’s industrial landscape,” the YEIDA officer said.