Modern Infrastructure, High-Speed Connectivity and Citizen-Centric Growth Transform the Capital

India’s capital, Delhi, is no longer just a city of buildings—it is fast emerging as a model of planned development, seamless connectivity, and robust infrastructure. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the past year has demonstrated that when intent is clear and governance is citizen-centric, change is visible not merely in announcements, but on roads, flyovers, metro corridors, university campuses, villages, and colonies across the city.

Working in close coordination with the Government of India, the Delhi Government has set in motion infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore to make the capital decongested, green, and future-ready. With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and proactive state leadership, Delhi is steadily becoming synonymous with both speed and progress.

A New Era of Mobility: Expressways, Corridors & Signal-Free Roads

Major projects such as the recently inaugurated Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) have significantly enhanced connectivity. Commuters can now travel from Singhu Border to the airport in just 40 minutes.

Adding to this momentum, the 6-lane Nand Nagri–Gagan Cinema flyover, built at a cost of ₹180 crore, has been dedicated to the people. Spanning 1,550 meters in length and 22 meters in width, it benefits over one lakh vehicles daily, saving nearly 14 minutes per vehicle while reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions. A long-pending project, it was completed within six months—reflecting a results-driven governance model.





Decongesting the Capital: ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Road Network Expansion

To make Delhi congestion-free, large-scale road projects are underway:

Rs 64,000 crore worth of projects completed

Rs 35,000 crore projects currently in progress

Rs 24,000 crore projects under DPR preparation

Key Upcoming Projects:

5 km underground tunnel from Shiv Murti to Nelson Mandela Road

Elevated corridor from INA to Airport, connecting further to Faridabad and Gurugram

UER-II extension enabling seamless regional connectivity

Signal-free upgrades of key arterial roads

Reconstruction of ~400 km of roads at `802.18 crore

A new Drainage Master Plan with an estimated `56,000 crore investment





Fighting Pollution in Mission Mode: Roads Built from Recycled Waste

In collaboration with National Highways Authority of India, waste from Delhi’s landfill sites is being scientifically processed and reused in road construction. This innovative approach not only addresses waste management but also promotes sustainable infrastructure development, reinforcing Delhi’s commitment to green growth.





Development in Every Constituency

Through the MLALAD scheme:

Rs 350 crore allocated

Rs 5 crore per Assembly constituency

1,150+ projects approved

In unauthorized colonies:

Rs 629 crore allocated

47 projects completed, 226 underway

122 km of roads and drainage benefiting 4 lakh citizens





One Year, Transformational Change

In just one year:

Infrastructure worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore initiated

Expressways and signal-free corridors operational

1,150+ local projects approved

206 villages brought into mainstream development

New universities and skill centers planned

Major push toward green energy





Public Transport & Institutional Modernization

Through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, major redevelopment projects are underway, including modernization of the IP Bus Depot and the headquarters of Delhi Transport Corporation. A new headquarters for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is also being developed to strengthen environmental governance. New bus depots and large-scale EV charging infrastructure are being established.





Power & Solar Infrastructure: Advancing Green Energy

New 66/11 kV grid sub-station at Mubarakpur

Over 20,000 rooftop solar installations under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Solar policy for agricultural land





Bringing Villages into the Mainstream

Through the Delhi Gram Vikas Board, ₹1,700 crore has been approved for 705 development projects across 206 villages. Roads, drains, community halls, and open gyms are being developed—ensuring rural Delhi matches urban standards of infrastructure.





Chief Minister Development Fund: Need-Based Delivery

With Rs 1,400 crore allocated:

3,513 projects initiated

Schools, health centers, parks, roads, and sanitation works strengthened

Digital monitoring through the DDIS portal





Strengthening Healthcare & Social Welfare

Major hospital infrastructure upgrades include:

Expansion of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital (472-bed block)

Redevelopment of Shri Dada Dev Maternal & Child Hospital

Trauma Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

Reconstruction of Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

Expansion of Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital

Social welfare initiatives include affordable meals for workers and expanded health coverage under Ayushman Bharat, offering coverage up to ₹10 lakh.





Education & Skill Infrastructure: Building the Future

Land acquisition and infrastructure expansion for institutions such as:

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Delhi Teachers University

Delhi Sports University

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi

Additionally, ITI Jahangirpuri’s Industrial Automation and IIoT Centre of Excellence, along with MoUs with automobile companies, are directly linking youth with employment opportunities.





A Changing Capital, A Growing Confidence

Delhi is evolving into a laboratory of urban transformation for a developed India. When citizens become the center of policy, infrastructure becomes more than construction—it becomes trust.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this first year marks the foundation of a faster, greener, inclusive, and world-class Delhi.











