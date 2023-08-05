Model United Nations for students kicks off at the Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The Dr BR Ambedkar Model United Nations Conference (DBRAMUN) kicked off on Friday at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, organised by the Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Excellence-Humanities.



Nearly 180 student delegates from seven humanities ASoSEs are participating in the two-day event aimed at honing their leadership, negotiation, and public speaking

skills while discussing pressing global issues.

The conference was inaugurated by Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and Delhi Education Minister, Atishi, who discussed climate change, the refugee crisis, and nuclear disarmament with the students. The event seeks to empower students, fostering their awareness of international matters and preparing them to become conscientious global citizens.

During the interaction, Atishi highlighted the unique opportunity the students had to be in the heart of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where impactful decisions for the city are made. She stressed that the experience would cultivate a sense of responsibility among students, encouraging them to bring about meaningful reforms in education and climate change. “Having a Model United Nations provides students the chance to engage with issues that impact millions of lives. I believe that participants from this group will one day occupy seats in this

Delhi Legislative Assembly for real and make meaningful decisions for the people of Delhi,” Atishi said.

While Goel emphasised the value of events like DBRAMUN in broadening student’s perspectives and preparing them for responsible citizenship. He commended the students’ engagement in meaningful discussions, highlighting its alignment with democratic values.

The conference’s three committees—the United Nations General Assembly, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)—will discuss crucial issues.

The UN General Assembly will focus on nuclear disarmament and energy control. The UNHCR will address the refugee crisis in Europe, emphasising migrants’ rights. The UNFCCC will discuss financial support for vulnerable nations combating climate change.

After undergoing rigorous training, students will collaborate over two days to deliberate these topics, culminating in formal resolutions presented by each committee.