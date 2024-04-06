Model code: Rs 3.80 lakh cash seized from man in Gr Noida

Noida: Amid imposition of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, cash Rs 3.80 lakh was seized from the possession of a man during a checking campaign in Greater Noida, officials said Saturday.

The seizure was made around 1 am and the man from whom the cash was recovered is a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

The car he was driving bears a registration number of Ghaziabad but the man was unable to properly explain the source of the cash, the police said.

“In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, during the checking campaign today a flying squad team (FST) of Dadri and Badalpur police stations intercepted a car at the Dhoom Manikpur underpass,” a police spokesperson said. “Rs 3,80,000, which is more than that permitted by Election Commission (during MCC), has been recovered from the possession of Bilal Mohammad, a resident of Budhana area in Muzaffarnagar district,” the spokesperson said. Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police said.

Earlier this week the FST had seized around Rs 10 lakh cash from a doctor in the Badalpur area and Rs 11.58 lakh from the car of a Delhi resident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, according to officials. While both Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh in western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on April 26, some parts of the state also have elections scheduled on April 19.