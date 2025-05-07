Mock drill prep: Delhi lists safety rules

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has issued detailed dos and don’ts for residents to follow during air-raid sirens, blackout and evacuation exercises as part of Wednesday’s civil defence mock drill.

Residents have been advised to recognise siren sounds—long wails signalling alerts and short bursts for all-clear—and identify the nearest shelters such as basements, underground car parks or designated safe zones. Essentials like torches, emergency kits, water bottles and medicines should be kept ready.

People must stop outdoor activities once the siren sounds, move to the nearest shelter, and avoid using phones to keep lines open for emergencies. Thick curtains or blinds should be installed for crash blackout measures, and residents are urged to simulate blackouts at home by turning off all visible lights and covering

electronic screens.

Authorities will camouflage vital installations, and civilians must not enter restricted areas, take photographs or share sensitive information online.

Community training sessions will teach children to drop low, protect their heads and identify safe spaces at home, school and in the neighbourhood. Residents have been urged to participate actively, involve children and the elderly, and prepare go-bags with medicines, snacks and emergency contacts.