Mock anti-terror drills carried out across Capital to test multi-agency preparedness

New Delhi: A high-intensity security drill was conducted by Delhi Police and other security agencies at more than 10 key locations in the national capital on Thursday to assess inter-agency coordination and preparedness against potential terror threats, a senior police official said.

Multiple teams from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, National Security Guard, Special Cell and other stakeholder agencies swung into action during the full-scale security exercise.

“The drills were aimed at testing real-time response to bomb explosion, hostage situations, and large-scale evacuation procedures,” the official said.

At Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), the agencies simulated a bomb blast scenario, alerted by a staged emergency call.

Responding swiftly, Delhi Police personnel cordoned off the area, while loudspeaker announcements instructed commuters and staff to vacate the terminal. Police vans and Quick Reaction Teams were rushed to the scene.

The official said that the scenario was designed to test every aspect of emergency response -- from receiving a threat call to identifying and isolating the danger zone, evacuating people, checking for secondary threats and controlling a potential riot-like situation.

“The mock situation also involved handling a possible hostage crisis and coordinating with various units to rescue civilians while neutralising the perceived threat,” he said.

Specialised units like the bomb disposal and dog squads carried out anti-sabotage checks at the terminal. Metal detectors and hand-held scanners were used to frisk people, while luggage was screened using X-ray baggage scanners. Officials also inspected hotel logbooks in the vicinity to check for any suspicious entries, a standard procedure during real-life anti-terror operations. Delhi Police’s Special Cell, which deals with counter-terrorism and intelligence gathering in the city, was also involved in the drills.

“Their presence was critical for intelligence-sharing and response coordination,” the official added. The security teams practised rescue operations involving simulated casualties. Paramedics and Delhi Fire Services officials demonstrated the rapid evacuation and treatment of mock-injured people, simulating the process of triage and ambulance support. Mock drills began across the city with varied threat scenarios, including hoax calls and suspicious activity. NSG teams were deployed.

Public reporting protocols were shared, and citizen awareness drives held. Exercises continue on Friday with minimal disruption.