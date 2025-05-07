Mock air-raid and fire scenarios across 55 key sites in Delhi today

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi will carry out mock drills at 55 locations in the city at 4 pm on Wednesday as part of the nationwide civil defence exercise ‘Operation Abhyaas’ directed by the Centre, officials here said.

The drill will simulate multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, among others. Sirens will be sounded by police teams across the 15 police districts in the city as part of the exercise. The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct the mock drills due to the “new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police stepped up security measures and raised barricades at key spots, including Connaught Place and the areas near Parliament.

They have procured Long-Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), capable of transmitting clear messages in a 500 metre to one kilometre radius, and officials have been briefed about their functioning.

The system has been designed to act as a powerful siren for crowd dispersal and a means of delivering urgent messages to the public in the event of a sudden security threat.

“We have identified five sites in each of the 11 revenue districts -- a market, a big residential colony, a school, a government office and a hospital. We may not carry out a blackout drill since it will require coordination with the Northern Powergrid and it is not feasible,” a senior Delhi government officer said.

The officer said around 2,000 civil defence volunteers and 1,200 “Aapda Mitras”, trained in disaster response, will be part of the drill on Wednesday.

On the eve of the exercise, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the national capital is “fully prepared” for it. “Every activity is being undertaken as per the directions of the Central government,” she said. Several officials said authorities have drawn a comprehensive plan to carry out mock drills on Wednesday. “It will be an ongoing exercise and will help us assess various aspects of our response in emergency situations,” the senior Delhi government officer said. The mock drill will be carried out at 4 pm across 55 places in Delhi, the official said.

Another official said students and teachers of 650 schools in Delhi will be trained on evacuations and response during a blackout.

“We will carry out mock drills at 55 locations on Wednesday. These drills will then continue over the next fortnight, covering the entire city. Similarly, training will be imparted in all schools. District magistrates have held meetings with the various stakeholders for the drills,” he added.

According to officials, videos to train civilians about measures that need to be taken during a blackout and air raids will be uploaded on social media. “Following the drill, we will carry out a complete assessment of state of equipment and communication devices,” the officer said.

Officials said a meeting of the power department was held earlier in the day to discuss the possibility of a blackout drill.

Another official said the mock drill will be held with the help of multiple departments and agencies having pre-specified roles -- MCD removing debris, health department providing immediate medical attention, fire department dousing blaze and civil defence volunteers coordinating with different departments and people. “Volunteers of the National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme will participate in the drill. Safety shelters would be identified wherein rescued people can be taken and provided immediate help. The goal is to make all departments concerned ready and aware of their responsibilities and to strengthen inter-departmental coordination,” he said.

Meanwhile, police intensified day and night patrol in different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist spots and markets. Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and vital installations.

The Delhi Directorate of Education has instructed all school heads to organise disaster response training sessions for students and teachers and ensure full participation in Wednesday’s mock drill. A demonstration video has been shared, showing steps like closing doors and curtains, switching off appliances, and taking cover under desks. Senior students will guide juniors during the drill. Schools must submit reports with photographs to district offices. Both government and private aided schools are required to cooperate with visiting DDMA teams.