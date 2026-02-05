Mobile vans and self-test kits under CAPS cancer initiative

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched the CAPS – Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Screening Programme to strengthen early detection and access to cancer care across the Capital. The initiative was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh at the Delhi State Cancer Institute.

Under the programme, the government has adopted a community-based approach with a special focus on women. Mobile cancer screening vans equipped with mammography and HPV DNA testing facilities will be deployed at pre-informed locations, including remote areas.

A self-testing kit for HPV screening was also launched, allowing women to collect samples privately, with reports to be shared within a week along with follow-up consultation and treatment if required. The Health Minister emphasised awareness and early screening, saying late diagnosis hampers treatment, and added the initiative focuses on cancer education, anti-tobacco awareness, vaccination plans and

accessible care.