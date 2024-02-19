Mobile snatching gang busted: 2 arrested, 62 phones recovered

New Delhi: The Crime Branch team of Delhi Police has arrested two key members of an interstate mobile phone snatching ring.



The police received the information about the members through an anonymous source at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajesh Rathore alias Bhabhaka (36) resident of Badarpur, New Delhi, and Sunny alias Katta (32) resident of Govind Puri. According to the police, they acted on confidential intelligence, and a dedicated team led by Inspector Vijay Pal Dahiya and supervised by ACP Naresh Solanki embarked on the operation that culminated in these arrests.

The team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has executed a meticulously planned raid along MB Road.

After a brief pursuit, Rathore was captured along with 30 stolen mobile phones.

Further investigations led to Sunny’s arrest in Govind Puri, from whom an additional 32 phones were seized.

Rathore has a notorious reputation and is considered a Bad Character at the Badarpur Police Station, is implicated in over 25 criminal cases, including robbery, theft, and violations of the Arms Act. His accomplice, Sunny, is also no stranger to law enforcement, with eight cases of snatching and burglary against his name.

The crime syndicate’s modus operandi involved sophisticated coordination among snatchers and pickpockets operating on public buses, with Rathore facilitating their escape in a Three-Wheeler Scooter Rickshaw after the thefts. This vehicle was also recovered by the police.

The accused have confessed to stealing hundreds of mobile phones over the past year, shedding light on the extensive network and the operational scale of their criminal activities.

The investigation has linked several theft cases to the seized mobile devices, highlighting the gang’s significant impact on mobile phone theft across the South and South-East Districts of Delhi.

The recent crackdown by the Delhi Police on a mobile phone snatching syndicate highlights the force’s unwavering dedication to curbing street crime and enhancing public safety.

This operation not only resulted in the arrest of two key culprits and the recovery of 62 stolen phones but also demonstrated the police’s proactive approach to disrupting criminal networks.