Mobile snatcher caught by public near Metro Stn

New Delhi: In a display of public courage, a mobile snatcher was apprehended by citizens in the Badarpur area near the Tughlakabad Metro Station bus stand.



The incident occurred when the thief snatched a woman’s phone while she was boarding a bus at the bus stand.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of street crimes in Delhi, despite a significant decrease in such occurrences over the past year.

According to the latest official data, Delhi has experienced a notable 13.2 per cent reduction in snatching incidents in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The figures indicate a substantial decrease in these crimes, with 4,922 cases reported till August 15, 2023, as opposed to 5,671 cases during the corresponding period in 2022.

The year 2021 recorded 4,468 cases of similar street crimes by July 15, showing a continued trend of decreasing incidents.

These statistics suggest that efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb such activities are bearing fruit, contributing to the overall reduction in street crimes across the city.

The recent incident at Tughlakabad Metro Station, however, serves as a reminder that despite the downward trend, the menace of snatching still poses a challenge to the city’s law and order situation.

The quick response of the public in apprehending the perpetrator demonstrates the increased vigilance among citizens, which is essential in complementing the police’s efforts to maintain safety and security. Delhi Police have been implementing various measures to tackle street crimes, including increased patrolling, community awareness programs, and the use of technology for surveillance and quick response. These strategies appear to be effective, as reflected in the declining trend of snatching cases.