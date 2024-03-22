Mobile phone trafficking syndicate busted, 5 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an international gang engaged in the trafficking of stolen and snatched mobile phones, resulting in the arrest of five individuals, including receivers from Nepal. The police were tipped off about the gang by an anonymous source at the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The arrested accused were identified as Paras Joshi (34) from Champawat, Uttarakhand, Indra Bahadur (36) from Bagmati, Nepal, Man Singh (53) from Kanchanpur, Nepal, Ravindra Madan (65) from New Delhi, and Satish aka Sonu (36) from Delhi.

According to the Police, the breakthrough came after a year-long investigation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, which has so far recovered around 1000 stolen mobiles through a series of ongoing operations. The apprehension of the gang members has led to the recovery of 473 mobile phones and provided crucial leads in numerous robbery, theft, and snatching incidents registered in the Delhi/NCR area.

Investigations revealed the gang’s modus operandi included transporting the stolen phones to Nepal using private cars, crossing through the Indo-Nepal border. This operation entailed intricate surveillance and intelligence-gathering, leading to a coordinated sting operation on March 2. The operation culminated in the apprehension of the suspects as they attempted to transport the mobile phones.

Further questioning of the detained individuals uncovered their roles within the smuggling ring. They disclosed their method of operation,

including the collection and transportation of mobile phones to Nepal, where they were subsequently sold.