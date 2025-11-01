Mob thrashes cancer patient and family in Tilak Ngr Police Station

New Delhi: A disturbing incident has emerged from Tilak Nagar in West Delhi, where a 24-year-old cancer patient and her family were brutally assaulted inside a police station in the presence of officers. The shocking attack, caught on video, shows nearly 12 to 15 individuals thrashing the woman and even pushing police personnel who attempted to intervene.

Police said the confrontation stemmed from a dispute over a marriage alliance. The woman had reportedly been engaged to one of the accused, but tensions flared after the groom’s family alleged they had been misled about her medical condition. The woman’s family, however, maintained that they were unaware of the illness at the time of the engagement.

The heated argument soon spiralled into physical violence, resulting in chaos inside the police premises. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the mob overpowering officers and attacking the complainant’s family.

The footage has sparked widespread outrage, with citizens and rights groups condemning the lack of timely police intervention despite the assault taking place under their supervision.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the case under Section 107/51 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The accused was later granted bail, while the others involved remain at large. The limited action so far has fuelled public anger, prompting calls for accountability and stricter action.

Senior officials confirmed that an internal inquiry has been ordered to determine how such an incident occurred within police premises and whether negligence was involved. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.