Mob attacks cops after three Nigerians held for overstaying

New Delhi: A clash broke out between the Delhi Police and around 100 African nationals on Saturday evening in Neb Sarai area of South Delhi, where three of them were detained over visa expiration, the police confirmed on Sunday.



A video of the incident also went viral. Reportedly, two of the three detained managed to successfully escape during the chaos, but the police managed to catch one of them. The video was shot by locals which shows that the police formed a human barricade along with a thick rope while people from the mob shouted

at them.

The detaintion was made by the anti-drugs force. Police said that a Narcotics Cell team had gone to Raju Park in Neb Sarai for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals on Saturday afternoon, and picked up three Nigerian citizens whose visas had expired. Meanwhile, a mob of over 100 people of African origin surrounded them, and obstructed the police operation.

“A team of Narcotics Cell south district reached at Raju Park for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign national. At about 2:30 pm the team apprehended three African Nationals whose visa had expired. The team was trying to bring them to the Police station but suddenly about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team and in the meantime two of the detained African Nationals managed to escape. One was successfully apprehended (Philip, a resident of State Lagos, Nigeria Age 22 years),” police said.

A few physical brawls were also caught on camera. Later, a joint team from the Neb Sarai Police Station and the Narcotics Squad visited Raju Park again in the evening, and detained four Nigerians, including one woman. In retaliation, around 200 people of African origin surrounded the police team again, and tried to help the detainees escape,

police said.

“Again at about 6.30 pm a joint team of Narcotics squad and Police Station Neb Sarai reached at Raju Park, Neb Sarai in search of the overstaying foreign Nationals and detained four African nationals including one 26-year-old Queen Godwin,” police added.

“Another accused identified as 53-year-old Kene Chukwu David Williams, 33-year-old Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie and 24-year-ol Aziegbe John, but again about 150-200 African nationals gathered there. They were also trying to help the detained African Nationals to escape but after sincere efforts, the police team succeeded in bringing them to Police Station Neb Sarai,” they

confirmed.

However, the police managed to control the escalating situation, and brought the offenders to the Neb Sarai police station, where their deportation proceedings are underway.