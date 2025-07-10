MLA pushes to rename area as ‘Sri Rampuram’

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA from Shakur Basti, Karnail Singh, has launched a signature campaign to rename the constituency as Sri Rampuram, citing local demand. Over 60,000 signatures have been collected, with a target of one lakh. Singh, who defeated AAP’s Satyendar Jain and was the richest candidate in the last Assembly polls, said the name change reflects the area’s development and public sentiment, not politics.

He plans to table a proposal in the next Assembly session. Singh, who also heads Delhi BJP’s Mandir Prakoshth, said many locals, including the elderly, support the move. A similar demand in Mustafabad was shelved.