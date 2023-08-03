MLA leads changes to MLALAD guidelines on govt-aided schools

Aam Aadmi Party’s Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi has successfully championed changes to the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) guidelines for the development of government-aided schools.

The amendments now permit the allocation of MLALAD funds for the development of government aided schools, ensuring equal educational opportunities for all students.

Traditionally, MLALAD funds were solely dedicated to government schools, while government aided schools struggled to meet their infrastructural and amenity needs due to financial constraints. Recognising this disparity, the MLA engaged with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Education minister Atishi to advocate for the inclusion of government aided schools in the MLALAD guidelines.

Under the newly revised MLALAD framework, two government aided schools were already the beneficiaries of the MLA’s untiring efforts. On Wednesday, the MLA inaugurated playgrounds at RKLM Girls Senior Secondary School, DB Gupta Karol Bagh, and Ramjas Senior Secondary School No. 4, Pahar Ganj.

“Delhi’s education sector has seen significant investments under the visionary leadership of our CM, leading to commendable progress in government schools,” Ravi said.

“Government aided schools should not be left behind in their pursuit of academic excellence,” he added.