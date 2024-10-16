MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar moves Delhi HC against disqualification

New Delhi: Delhi MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the Speaker’s decision to disqualify him from the assembly.



The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Narula on October 18.

Tanwar, who won from Chhatarpur constituency on an AAP ticket in 2020, was disqualified by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on September 24 under the anti-defection law.

The lawmaker quit the party and joined the BJP in July, along with another MLA Raaj Kumar Anand.

In his petition, Tanwar said the termination order was “cryptic” and “non-speaking”, and

was passed in haste

without affording an opportunity of personal hearing to him.