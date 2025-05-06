Mist sprays mandated at city’s pollution hotspots

New Delhi: In a decisive move to curb air pollution, Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has ordered the installation of mist and water sprinklers on electric poles along central verges and roads across all 13 pollution hotspots in the capital. The directive, aimed at daily dust suppression, applies to departments including PWD, CPWD, DDA, MCD, NDMC, NHAI and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

“This is about enforcement, not announcements,” said Sirsa. “We are moving from policy to practice.”

The systems will use 50–100 micron mist jets operating at 0.45–0.65 MPa pressure to tackle PM2.5 and PM10 levels. Departments must assign officers to monitor compliance, with the Environment Department set to conduct surprise inspections. Sirsa cited successful pilots by the DDA and NDMC, noting that electric poles offer ideal placement without new infrastructure.