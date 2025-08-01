Mist sprayers to be installed at CP, Khan Market, other areas

NEW DELHI: To combat dust pollution in Delhi, the government will soon install mist sprayers on electric poles across 24 major roads and several high-footfall public spaces, including Connaught Place and Khan Market. The project, costing over Rs 15 crore, will be implemented in three phases and completed before winter.

In Phase I, 511 poles with 15,330 nozzles will be installed along key roads such as Barakhamba Road, Tilak Marg, and Subramanian Bharti Marg at a cost of Rs 7.97 crore. Phase II will cover 14 more roads including Aurobindo Marg and Ashoka Road, adding 530 poles and over 15,300 nozzles at an estimated Rs 7.31 crore.

Phase III targets busy public areas. Connaught Place will get systems in both Inner and Outer Circles, while installations are also planned for Hanuman Mandir and Khan Market, costing a total of Rs 3.79 crore.

The misting systems spray fine water droplets to suppress dust and improve air quality. Three locations already have operational systems.