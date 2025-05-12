Missing man found dead in drain, juvenile apprehended

NEW DELHI: The body of 24-year-old e-rickshaw driver Rahul, missing since May 5, was found in a drain in Bakkarwala, outer Delhi. Police recovered a decomposed body with a gagged mouth, silver chain, and belt nearby. A juvenile has been apprehended following CCTV analysis. Authorities believe Rahul was murdered elsewhere and dumped.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive and determine if others were involved

in the crime.