‘Missing’ farmer’s body fished out of Ganga canal in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The body of a 52-year-old farmer who had gone missing around a fortnight ago was fished out of the Ganga canal here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, farmer Umesh Chowdhary of Sadarpur village had gone missing on January 11.

His son Ankur alleged that his father was kidnapped by one Neraj Kaushik who owed him money. On the basis of his complaint, police on January 15 filed an FIR with charges of kidnapping.

According to the complaint, the day he went missing, Chowdhary had gone to meet Kaushik to take back Rs 25 lakh that was owed to him.

Police scoured through several CCTV footage and found Kaushik involved in Chowdhary’s kidnapping, and arrested him, his wife, sister-in-law, and one Rajendra Sharma on Saturday, Kavinagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastava said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they smothered Chowdhary and threw his body in the Ganga canal. Police fished

out Chowdhary’s body with the help of a team from the National Disaster Response Force, said the ACP.