Missing Delhi scrap dealer found murdered

New Delhi: A 31-year-old scrap tools dealer from central Delhi who had gone missing after leaving home with Rs 2.5 lakh in cash for business was found murdered in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.



The victim, identified as Arib, a resident of Delhi Gate, was reported missing at Chandni Mahal police station on March 7 after he failed to return from Faridabad, where he had gone for scrap business dealings. During investigation, police found he was last in contact with Harsh (25) of Karawal Nagar. Harsh was apprehended and led police to Rahul in Aligarh. During questioning, Rahul allegedly confessed that Arib was murdered over a monetary dispute involving another accused, Babu.