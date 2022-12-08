Missing boy killed by neighbour

new delhi: A three-year-old boy who went missing on November 30 from near his residence in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area was allegedly kidnapped and later killed by his neighbour, police said on Tuesday.



The victim's decomposed and headless body was recovered from a field in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning, they said, adding that some parts of the body were devoured by animals. As the news about the boy's death spread in the area, his family members and locals took to the streets alleging police inaction. It is suspected that the accused, who has been arrested, had kidnapped the minor with an intention to sexually abuse him, police said.

However, only the postmortem report will ascertain if he was sexually assaulted, a senior police officer said.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said that on Tuesday, an information was received from the accused's uncle that he (accused) has come to Delhi and presently is at his residence in Jagatpuri.

"A police team was sent to the Jagatpuri residence and the accused was taken into custody. On sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he left the child in a sugarcane field at Meerut. Thereafter, a team was sent to Meerut where it came to notice that local police have already discovered a body without head and limb," she said.

"The head was also found nearby. On the basis of the belongings and clothes, the body was identified to be that of the missing child from Preet Vihar area. The accused has been arrested and further investigation in the case is on," the DCP said.