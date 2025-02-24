Missing adopted girl from Delhi rescued in Ahmedabad by AHTU

NEW DELHI: An adopted minor girl who was reported missing from Delhi’s Amar Colony has been successfully recused from Ahmedabad, by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. According to the police, the girl had been missing since February 5, when she disappeared from the Amar Colony area of Delhi.

After her family failed to locate her, they filed a complaint on February 6. Given the sensitive nature of the case, a specialized team led by Inspector Virender Kumar, along with Head Constable Anuj and Woman Head Constable Sukanya, took charge of the investigation.

The search operation spanned multiple locations, including Sabarmati, Heerabagh, and Ahmedabad.

The investigating team meticulously analyzed the call detail records (CDR) of over 20 mobile numbers belonging to suspects and persons of interest. Their efforts were further complicated by the suspect’s constant change of locations, requiring nearly eight hours of continuous raids before the girl was finally found in a rented house in Ahmedabad.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim, an adopted child, was lured to Ahmedabad by her married cousin, who had previously lived in Jammu before relocating to Gujarat.

The cousin reportedly called the girl under the pretext of needing help with her homework.

The AHTU Crime Branch team conducted the rescue operation with precision, relying on intelligence gathered from informants and technical surveillance. The case initially registered as a kidnapping/missing person report at Amar Colony Police Station, has now been resolved, with authorities ensuring the girl’s safe return.

Authorities are now focusing on the legal aspects of the case, ensuring accountability for those involved.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the suspect’s exact motives and any possible criminal intent.