Misinformation being spread about L-G’s role, area fell under MCD: DDA

New Delhi: DDA on Monday claimed that misinformation was being spread about the department and L-G in connection with the Delhi High Court’s order in the matter of the drowning of a mother and her child in an open drain near the Ghazipur paper market.

They said the drain where the incident occurred falls under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s jurisdiction.

The High Court on Thursday asked the DDA to pay Rs 20 lakh as compensation to the legal heirs of the mother-son duo who died after falling into a waterlogged open drain here in July. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement said it is extremely unfortunate that the DDA under the L-G continues to spread misinformation and peddle lies.

According to a statement by DDA, in response to various allegations and misinformation being spread about the DDA and the L-G about the High Court’s order of September 5 in the matter of drowning in the open drain near Ghazipur paper market on July 31, the DDA unequivocally reiterates its earlier position.

The DDA has submitted before the High Court its willingness to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the legal heir of the deceased people -- Tanuja (23) and her son Priyansh (3) -- without prejudice to its rights and contentions, and without admitting any liability on its part, it said.

“The DDA has agreed to pay the compensation purely as a humanitarian gesture. The DDA’s stand was that the open drain where this accident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of the MCD. This drain in question, along with 9.9 km of roads, had been transferred by the DDA to the MCD in March 2023 by paying deficiency charges of Rs 26.05 crore. The DDA still maintains the same stand,” the statement read. The High Court also ordered that the trial court would continue its proceedings uninfluenced by the orders issued by it. Vested interests spreading baseless misinformation are advised to refrain from any misleading rhetoric, it said.

The DDA categorically denies the allegations made by representatives of a political party in this regard, the statement added.

“The L-G is known for blaming anything bad that happens in Delhi on the elected AAP government. First, he said that the drain in which the unfortunate death of the child and his mother happened came under the jurisdiction of the PWD and now he says that the drain belongs to the MCD”, AAP alleged in its statement.

“We are grateful to the High Court for granting compensation to the bereaved family, a responsibility which the DDA should have fulfilled voluntarily,” the party stated.