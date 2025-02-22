Miranda House objects to Bose’s web series ‘Ziddi Girls’, makers issue fiction disclaimer

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Shonali Bose’s web series “Ziddi Girls” is at the centre of a row with students and the principal of Delhi University’s Miranda House saying the trailer tarnishes the image of the college and the makers responding with a disclaimer that it is a “work of fiction”.

The Prime Video fictional series is set in a Delhi college, Matilda House, and is referred to as MH, the very acronym often used for Miranda House, a premier institution for women students. The show revolves around the lives of five students in search of their identity.

The trailer, which dropped earlier this week, had students and authorities up in arms with the principal writing to the filmmakers, and the Miranda House Students Union and the Delhi University Students Union following up with their objections.

As controversy escalated, the makers on Friday introduced a disclaimer.

“This series is a work of fiction. It is based on a fictional institution and characters. It is not intended to defame any person, organization, or educational institution,” reads the disclaimer, shown seconds before the teaser starts.

Asked to comment, Bose, a former student of Miranda House, said, “Watch the show. Nothing regressive.”

Bose has earlier directed several documentaries and films, including “The Sky is Pink” and “Margarita With A Straw”. “Ziddi Girls”, which Bose has co-directed with Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma, will premiere on the OTT platform on February 27.

In her letter to Bose on Thursday, Miranda House principal Bijailaxmi Nanda asked the director to remove any mention of ‘MH’ in the show as well as the trailer of the series. Miranda House students have condemned Ziddi Girls for misrepresenting their college, calling it misleading and patriarchal. They demand the removal of ‘MH’ references, while DU’s student union questions why filming

was permitted.