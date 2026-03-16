Miranda House explores converting waste energy into electricity

New Delhi: Researchers at Miranda House, a constituent college of University of Delhi, are working on innovative methods to generate electricity by converting everyday waste energy into usable power through environmentally friendly technologies.



The research initiative is being guided by the college principal Vijaylakshmi Nanda along with Monika Tomar, professor in the Department of Physics. The project focuses on designing energy-harvesting devices using lead-free and eco-friendly materials to ensure that the process remains sustainable and safe for the environment.

As part of the study, researchers are developing thermoelectric and pyroelectric energy harvesters. These devices are capable of producing electricity from temperature differences or fluctuations in the surrounding environment. Scientists involved in the project say that even modest temperature variations can generate measurable electrical output.

Such technology could prove useful in industrial settings, particularly around heavy machinery where heat variations are common. It may also have applications in locations that experience frequent temperature changes, allowing unused thermal energy to be converted into electricity.

Apart from temperature-based energy harvesting, the research also examines the possibility of capturing other forms of ambient energy, such as vibrations and movement in urban environments. If successfully developed, these technologies could help power small electronic devices and sensors while reducing reliance on conventional energy sources.

Alongside laboratory research, the college has already adopted renewable energy practices on campus. A 7 kWp grid-connected rooftop solar photovoltaic system installed at the institution supplies electricity to its waste management and recycling unit.

Officials say the initiative reflects the increasing role of academic institutions in advancing clean energy research while promoting sustainable practices within educational campuses.