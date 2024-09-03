Minto Bridge in Delhi to remain closed for repair work

New Delhi: The carriageways at Minto Bridge will remain closed due to repair work of potholes, an advisory said on Monday.



Traffic will be diverted fro Connaught Place Outer Circle, and Minto Road - DDU Marg T-Point. Traffic coming from Connaught Place on Minto Road will be diverted on Outer Circle Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road towards Turkman Gate/Kamla Market via Ranjeet Singh Flyover, the advisory said.

Traffic coming from roundabout Kamla Market on Minto Road will be diverted on Ranjit Singh Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Tilak Bridge) towards Connaught Place via Ranjeet Singh Flyover, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Tilak Bridge), it stated.

“Due to repair work of deep potholes under Minto Bridge by PWD, both carriageways will remain closed from 11 pm on Monday to 7 am on Tuesday and from 11 pm on Tuesday to 7 am on Wednesday,” it said.