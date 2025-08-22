Min’s UER-II review: Safety, service roads, drainage top agenda

New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday chaired a UT-Level Coordination Committee meeting to review the progress of key infrastructure projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), with special focus on the newly inaugurated Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) corridor.

Calling the corridor a “high-speed lifeline for Delhi,” the minister said, “UER-II is not just another road, it is a high-speed lifeline for Delhi. We will ensure that passengers get world-class infrastructure facilities without compromising on safety and security. Our goal is to provide a convenient, safe and reliable travel experience.”

Parvesh Sahib Singh directed the Delhi Traffic Police to intensify awareness campaigns through proper signages, public announcements, and regular drives to educate commuters about road discipline. He further instructed that surveillance cameras, patrolling vans, and adequate manpower be deployed across the corridor. Ambulances, he said, must be stationed at regular intervals to ensure a swift emergency response system.

To enhance local connectivity, the minister pressed NHAI to begin immediate construction of service roads adjoining the corridor. He said this step would allow residents of nearby areas to access UER-II safely without adding to the main corridor’s traffic load. He also confirmed that the Delhi

Jal Board has successfully completed the shifting of a water pipeline at Village Nangli Sakrawati, resolving a key bottleneck in the project.

Waterlogging during monsoons emerged as another key concern. Parvesh Sahib Singh directed officials to prepare a permanent drainage plan for flood-prone stretches such as Karala–Kanjhawala Road, Mundka–Karala Road, and near Village Barwala. “The drainage solution must be permanent, not temporary, so that we don’t face repeated flooding during every monsoon,” he said.

On the power front, the minister asked BSES to expedite transformer installation for Package 5 of UER-II, while urging NHAI to coordinate with the India International Convention Centre (IICC) to meet power requirements smoothly.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NHAI, PWD, Delhi Traffic Police, BSES, Delhi Jal Board, Environment Department, MCD, Revenue Department, and Power Department. Stressing teamwork, the Minister said, “Seamless coordination between departments is crucial to deliver projects on time and to the highest standards.”

With UER-II expected to decongest Delhi’s arterial roads, Parvesh Sahib Singh underlined that the corridor should become a benchmark of modern, safe, and efficient infrastructure in the national capital.