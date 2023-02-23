Minor’s decomposed body recovered in Nangloi; youth arrested for murder

The accused who kidnapped and later killed an 11-year-old girl in Nangloi has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, officials informed on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rohit aka Vinod (21), a resident of Paschim Vihar JJ cluster.

The kidnapping took place on February 9, and later on the same day, the accused killed her in a secluded place in the Gewra area of Outer Delhi, police said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer, Harendra Kumar Singh, on February 10, the police registered the case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC on the statement of the girl’s mother. She stated that her daughter had gone to school on February 9 but did not return that day. After registering the case the investigation was taken up, Singh said.

Sources said that during the investigation, cops found some CCTV footage which helped the cops to identify the accused.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Rohit aka Vinod met the girl in the park as the girl left home for school but did not go to school, later he befriended the girl and they both walked around 4-5 kilometres along the railway track to the place of murder which is a secluded place. Sources said that when both went to that place the accused tried to assault her sexually meanwhile, she raised an alarm, fearing being caught, he strangled the girl to death. He took the police team to the spot where the decomposed body of the girl was found. The crime team and FSL team were called and later the body was sent to the mortuary.

The accused has been produced in court and has been taken on police remand for further investigation. A murder section has been added to the case. The motive of the killing is being ascertained. A post-mortem report will confirm any sexual assault. After killing her on the same day, he had been wandering to avoid getting caught before being apprehended, DCP Outer

confirmed.