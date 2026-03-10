Minors apprehended in stabbing released to parents for exams

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have handed over three juveniles allegedly involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Bindapur to their parents following directions from the Juvenile Justice Board, which took note of their ongoing school examinations.



Police said the incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Bindapur police station on March 3. A team rushed to the spot and began an inquiry. The injured boy, identified as Nitin Sethia (14), a resident of Bindapur, had sustained multiple stab injuries during the altercation.

According to police, a case was registered vide DD No. 21A under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 118(1) and Section 3(4). However, senior officials said a formal FIR has not been registered at present as the alleged offence carries a punishment of less than seven years and

involves minors.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the violence followed a minor dispute. Police said the victim had allegedly sprayed water on the uncle of one of the juveniles, which triggered an argument. After the initial confrontation, the juvenile allegedly returned with other boys to

confront the teenager.

During the ensuing scuffle, the victim was stabbed multiple times and seriously injured. He was taken for medical treatment while police began identifying those involved.

Investigators apprehended three juveniles aged 12, 15 and 16 and recorded statements of witnesses. The Juvenile Justice Board later directed that the minors be handed over to their parents while the inquiry continues, police said.